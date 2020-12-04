Certified Homes Ltd Free Christmas & New Year Holiday Gifts.

Your developer of choice Certified Homes Ltd in partnership with Bonfire Adventures is giving you Christmas Gift of your lifetime.

You automatically qualify for free holiday to your destination of choice once you book a unit with Certified Homes Ltd.

SUKARI HEIGHTS located in the most exclusive Kahawa Sukari neighborhood comprises of;

Spacious Studio 380ft2 kes 2.7m, projected rental income kes 20,000

Elegant 2 br 700ft2 master ensuite kes 3.7m, rental income kes 35,000

Standard 3 br 1077ft2 master ensuite kes 4.8m, rental income 45,000

Executive 3 br master ensuite plus SQ 1346ft2 kes 5.7m, rental income kes 55,000

Flexible payment plan, deposit kes 1.5m bal in 24 months.

Call/WhatsApp 0711 128 128

www.certifiedhomes.co.ke

