Britain issues new travel rules for Kenyans flying to London

Britain has issued new travel requirements for passengers travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) from Kenya.

In a statement on Friday, the British government said that all passengers from Kenya are now required to take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before departure.

“From next week, you will require a negative COVID-19 test certificate within 72 hours of departure to enter the UK,” the statement read.

The UK through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) banned international travel early this week as another lockdown was imposed due to a surge of new COVID-19 infections.

The surge has been linked to a new strain of the virus which is more resistant and spreads fast.

For those travelling to UK from Kenya – mostly returning British citizens – they are required to provide contact details upon arrival to London.

This is in a bid to ease contact tracing in any eventuality regarding COVID-19.

More than 53 countries across the world have banned flights from the UK.

Sudan is one of the African countries which had banned flights from the UK.

Kenya which was expected to follow the same course deviated saying that the UK is now conducting serious screening for both inbound and outbound travelers.

“We as a country do not see any need to close our airspace due to the new variant, in fact a country such as Britain is doing serious screening so we are not in danger as a country,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

From Saturday, January 9, the UK will not allow flights from 11 African countries over the new COVID-19 variant.

Countries affected include Namibia, Zimbabwe Botswana, Swaziland, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique, Angola, Mauritius and Seychelles.

By Pharis Kinyua

Source: https://www.jamhuri-news.com/

