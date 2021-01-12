Death Announcement For Bishop Martin Kathurima of Gaithersburg MD

Death Announcement For Bishop Martin Kathurima of Gaithersburg MD

It is with great sadness we announce the promotion to glory of Bishop Martin Kathurima Muchena of Christ Worship Center International It is with great sadness we announce the promotion to glory of Bishop Martin Kathurima Muchena of Christ Worship Center International in Gaithersburg, Maryland USA.

- Advertisement -

Bishop Kathurima went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 8th 2021 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

He was the husband to Pastor Jane Kathurima of Victory Home Health Care in Maryland, father to Brenda Kathurima-Tanoh , Patricia Kathurima and Micah Kathurima. Grandfather to Makena Kathurima-Tanoh and Elijah Kathurima Bloomfield all of Maryland USA.

Bishop Kathurima was the son of Daniel Muchena M’Mwongo and Grace Mwari Muchena and brother to Dorothy Makandi Maingi, Loyford Mwiti Muchena, David Koome Muchena, Caroline Gacheri Muchena, the Late Betty Nkirote Muchena, the Late Irene Mugambi, and the Late Simon Mukaria Muchena.

Funeral and Memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Prayer meetings are held on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays via zoom or prayerline conference number from 9pm to 10:30pm EST.

The fundraiser has started. The target amount and budget will be posted sooner. We will post identical list of contributors and amounts received in all WhatsApp groups for easier management.

Kindly send your donations through any of the following options:

1. Cash app:

– Jane Kathurima 3017935281 ($Jankath)

– Sam Kariuki 2409886608

($SamKa)

– Dorothy Ndubi 9138502459 ($Dorothndubi)

– Anne Keter 3019157275 ($chemu)

2. Zelle

Brenda Kathurima 2407436298

3. Mail Check to:

Jane Kathurima

P. O. Box 87705

Montgomery Village MD 20886

4. Bank Account Deposits:

5. Google pay:

6. PayPal

7. Mpesa:

– Caroline Muchena +254722784287

or

– Florence Nkatha +254724074256

Thanks and God bless you abundantly.

Contacts:

1. Evangelist Isaac Kariuki 2404265633

2. Charles Wanjue 7813080558

3. Pastor Geoffrey Gatambia 3018028794

4. Sam Kariuki 2409886608

5. Anne Keter 3019157275

6. Pastor Jane Kathurima 3017935281

7. Pastor John Kipeen 4078027813

8.Noel Moyi 2404210462

9.Brenda Kathurima 2407436298

10. Loyford Mwiti Muchena +254710292902

11. Lucy Mukaria

+254722383798

Death Announcement For Bishop Martin Kathurima of Gaithersburg MD