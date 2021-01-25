Funeral and Memorial service for Bishop Martin Kathurima of Maryland

On January 8, 2021 Bishop Martin Kathurima Muchena was promoted to glory. Bishop Kathurima went to be with the Lord at the age of 58yrs. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile and with courage. Despite his own battles, he continued to contribute to the lives of many.

Bishop Martin Kathurima’s life will be honored in a celebration of life on January 30, 2021 in Gaithersburg, Maryland . All may join the celebration via livestream. The link will be released shortly.

Contributions towards funeral expenses, in lieu of flowers, may be forwarded as follows:

Cash app:

Jane Kathurima 3017935281 ($Jankath)

Sam Kariuki 2409886608 ($SamKa)

Dorothy Ndubi 9138502459 ($Dorothndubi)

Anne Keter 3019157275 ($chemu)

Zelle: Brenda Kathurima 2407436298

Mail Check to:

Jane Kathurima,

P. O. Box 87705, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Mpesa:

Caroline Muchena +254722784287

Florence Nkatha +254724074256

Bishop Kathurima was a graduate of Chesapeake Bible College and Seminary. He earned a Bachelors in Christian Ministry and was on track to graduate with a Masters in Theological Studies at the Chesapeake Bible College and Seminary 2021. Bishop Kathurima served tirelessly as a Servant of the Lord for 30 years and as the leader of Christ Worship Center International. He was a pillar in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Kenya, and many other cities across the globe.

Bishop Kathurima is survived by his wife, Jane Kathurima. Together they have three children: Brenda Kathurima-Tanoh, Patricia Kathurima and Micah Kathurima. He was a proud and loving Grandpa to two grandchildren: Makena Kathurima-Tanoh and Elijah Kathurima Bloomfield. He is also survived by several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and thousands of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, a brother and a niece. Ultimately, Bishop Kathurima is survived by the loving community of Kenya, Maryland and other states in the USA and an expansive global community.

Bishop Kathurima’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he reached but never met. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Contacts:

1. Evangelist Isaac Kariuki 2404265633

2. Charles Wanjue 7813080558

3. Pastor Geoffrey Gatambia 3018028794

4. Sam Kariuki 2409886608

5. Anne Keter 3019157275

6. Pastor Jane Kathurima 3017935281

7. Pastor John Kipeen 4078027813

8.Noel Moyi 2404210462

9.Brenda Kathurima 2407436298

10. Loyford Mwiti Muchena +254710292902

11. Lucy Mukaria

+254722383798

