The Future Belongs To Those Who Dream While Settling For Less

Well, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been a thorn in the flesh in our midst, 2020 was a great year for me.

From seeing the third batch of our Kenya Airlift Program students attend different universities in the US to being recognized as one of the most inspiring Kenyans in the diaspora in 2020, what more could a mortal man expect from a year that many describe as one of their worst?

Looking back, I am more than enthralled seeing that those baby steps we took almost 3 years ago are snowballing into an indomitable force that has consequently changed lives.

Almost 9 years ago, I took a challenging path of navigating through a desert road into the world less travelled by many Africans in the diaspora.

On this road, we have endured the most revealing experiences of a lifetime. On this road, the stars have shone so brilliantly and the clouds seem so pregnant with rain. A moment to arise and shine more!

In my interview with the trumpet of hope, I share my journey of daring to dream not just for myself but many others who I have touched differently

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

