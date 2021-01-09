Kenyan tough experience of living and working in Amsterdam, Netherlands

By Diaspora Messenger
PHOTO COURTESY/

Stories never told: How does one survive living and working in Amsterdam, Netherlands?  the food, the language, the culture. The  audio below  is a conversation with Dani Maroma about her  experience of gained in the few years she has lived in Netherlands.

The conversation is on how do over 3 million Kenyans abroad navigate life in foreign lands? What is it like settling in the respective country? What’s the immigration process like? How’s the food, culture, accents, and language like? How do you navigate racial complexities? How do you keep abreast of news from home? How do you process Kenyan news from that far away? What’s interaction with their foods? events? Local nuances? Residency? Today we are joined by Ms. Dani Maroma from Amsterdam, Netherlands, in our third episode on this podcast series.

Source: https://www.theelephant.info

 

