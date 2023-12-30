Death Announcement Of Grace Njeri Matiru of Baltimore Maryland 

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ms Grace Njeri Matiru of Baltimore. Daughter to the late Gad Matiru and Margaret Matiru. Mother to Mwaura Thuku and Alex Thuku and wife to Ben Mwaura.

Sister to Lucy Mahugu of the US and Eliud Ndirangu, William Muiruri and Rhoda Mbugua of Kenya. She departed from this world peacefully in her sleep on 12/20/2023.

Grace Njeri Matiru leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories and is survived by her devoted children. More details regarding preparation for the burial will be communicated soon. As we wait for the details, we kindly request that you send your financial support to:

CashApp: $Ciiru1 (Ciiru: 443-600-1431)

Zelle: 443-600-1431 (Evelyn Mahugu)

Mpesa: 0719845080 (Ben Mwaura)

Your continued prayers and financial support are highly appreciated.

For more information please contact:

Lucy Mahugu 410-262-9897

Ben Mwaura 443-850-3463

Alex Thuku 434-429-9296

David Githae 443-710-7245

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

