Death Announcement Of Nick Mwaura of Baltimore, Maryland

Death Announcement Of Nick Mwaura of Baltimore, MarylandIt is with  heavy hearts & profound sadness that we inform you of the sudden passing of Nick Mwaura of Baltimore, Maryland on September 12, 2021. Mwaura was beloved husband to Kawa Mwaura and dotting father to Luke Mwaura.

Son to Margaret Wandui and the late Simon Wandui, and brother to Salome Wandui. Son-in-law to Gladys Mwangi and the late David Mwangi. Brother -in-law to Cathy Kamanze & Karanja W. Karanja, Kama Mwangi and James Njoroge.

Virtual Zoom prayer meetings:

Wednesday 9/15 and Thursday  9/16 at 7-8 .30pm

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89351144755?pwd=T0d3RExxM0NtZXBZOVdlNnMwVzZKd…

Viewing:

Friday, September 17, 2021 at 5-9pm: McComas Family Funeral Home, 1317 Cokesbury Rd, Abingdon, MD 21009.

Memorial/Requiem Mass:
Saturday, September 18, 2021 strictly from 10:45am to 12pm.
St Francis De Sales Church
1450 Abingdon Rd, Abingdon, MD 21009

Masks Are Required

Mwaura’s final resting place will be in Kiambu, Kenya.

Please continue to keep the family in your prayers.

Any Contributions to support the family with funeral expenses may be sent to:

  • Eva Okoth’s CashApp: $evaokoth
  • Eva Okoth’s Zelle: 4439108249
  • Cathy Kamanze’s MPesa: 0712636688

For more info please contact:

  • Carol Kimani: 410-599-3543
  • Wangombe: 410-599-5535
  • Cliff Okoth: 410-456-7462
  • Kama: 410-585-4108

