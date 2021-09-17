Death Announcement Of Nick Mwaura of Baltimore, Maryland
Death Announcement Of Nick Mwaura of Baltimore, Maryland
It is with heavy hearts & profound sadness that we inform you of the sudden passing of Nick Mwaura of Baltimore, Maryland on September 12, 2021. Mwaura was beloved husband to Kawa Mwaura and dotting father to Luke Mwaura.
Son to Margaret Wandui and the late Simon Wandui, and brother to Salome Wandui. Son-in-law to Gladys Mwangi and the late David Mwangi. Brother -in-law to Cathy Kamanze & Karanja W. Karanja, Kama Mwangi and James Njoroge.
Virtual Zoom prayer meetings:
Wednesday 9/15 and Thursday 9/16 at 7-8 .30pm
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89351144755?pwd=T0d3RExxM0NtZXBZOVdlNnMwVzZKd…
Viewing:
Friday, September 17, 2021 at 5-9pm: McComas Family Funeral Home, 1317 Cokesbury Rd, Abingdon, MD 21009.
Memorial/Requiem Mass:
Saturday, September 18, 2021 strictly from 10:45am to 12pm.
St Francis De Sales Church
1450 Abingdon Rd, Abingdon, MD 21009
Masks Are Required
Mwaura’s final resting place will be in Kiambu, Kenya.
Please continue to keep the family in your prayers.
Any Contributions to support the family with funeral expenses may be sent to:
- Eva Okoth’s CashApp: $evaokoth
- Eva Okoth’s Zelle: 4439108249
- Cathy Kamanze’s MPesa: 0712636688
For more info please contact:
- Carol Kimani: 410-599-3543
- Wangombe: 410-599-5535
- Cliff Okoth: 410-456-7462
- Kama: 410-585-4108
Death Announcement Of Nick Mwaura of Baltimore, Maryland