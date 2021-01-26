Optiven Foundation Changes Environment At Ngatataek Cleanup

The place of what action is taken by individuals in making the environment sustainable is the responsibility of all humanity. This was the rallying call by Optiven Foundation as it made a comeback to Ngatataek in Kajiado County. The team which has been rallying it’s GoGreenNaOptiven campaign took the opportunity to reemphasize the message of green living and personal responsibility to the community.

The team who have engaged the locals previously in a unique clean up of the town center in the heart of Kajiado, continued in it’s stride by sharing the message of greening. Led by the Chairman of the Optiven Foundation. Mr. George Wachiuri, the team partnered with the local administration and Ngatataek Community in the cleanup of the market as well as greening initiatives. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKMx8c-7Npo&feature=youtu.be

Speaking in Ngatataek, Wachiuri said, ‘the future depends entirely on what we do to our environment today. As Optiven embraces the GoGreen Agenda, we realise we cannot do it alone without the engagement of the communities in our ecosystem’. His sentiments were echoed by the area leaders who continued to pledge their support to increase greening of the town as well as sustaining clean up initiatives in the Ngatataek area. https://www.optiven.co.ke/newsblogs/going-green-is-the-new-normal/

Optiven Foundation has in the past provided support to the community in terms of awareness creation on the need to care for the environment as well as adaptation of waste management strategies that will build up greening of the town. The initiative continues to be a great success for its inclusivity as it traverses the age and gender divide to include men and women, young and old as well as both boys and girls respectively.

Through Optiven Foundation, a number of trees have been planted at the nearby Ngatataek Primary school where the pupils have been enlightened of the need for environmental sustainability and other initiatives. This according to Wachiuri is a major step towards realizing the agenda for improving the environment and meeting the objective of the setting up of the GoGreen Agenda.

The community has also benefitted from Optiven’s Soaring Eagles Scholarship Programme SESP after granting needy but deserving students with fully paid scholarships. This is a key pillar under the Optiven Foundation to ensure that none of the students who deserve to get an education.

