Death announcement for Elizabeth Njeri Ngugi, sister to Amos Ngugi of TX

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Elizabeth Njeri Ngugi on 02/03/2021 in Kenya.

She was sister to our Amos Ngugi ( Dallas ) and Peter Ngugi (Kenya)

She was also cousin to Anthony Ole Pere, Judy Ole Pere, Martin Kiboro, George Ole Pere, Cate Pere Joseph Wakapa, Henry Wakapa ,Bob Ole Pere and John Kimani here in the US. Also Cousin to Peter Gakuo, Michael Maingi and Jamie Gakuo in the UK. Niece to Cathy Gakuo, Nancy Gakuo(UK) & Kimani ( NJ ).

Your prayers and financial support at this time of grief are highly appreciated. The burial will be held on 02/11/2021 in Kenya 🇰🇪

If you get time please call or text Amo and be with this brother.

For financial support, please

Cashapp or zelle to:

CashApp:

$AmosNgugi

Zelle : Amos Ngugi

940-395-9604

Daily prayers and meetings will be held at: 400 AME DR

apt 2203

Denton Tx 76207

from 7pm.

Thank you again for standing with the Ngugi’s Family. God Bless you all.

🏾 May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Death announcement for Elizabeth Njeri Ngugi, sister to Amos Ngugi of TX