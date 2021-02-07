Death announcement for Elizabeth Njeri Ngugi, sister to Amos Ngugi of TX

Death announcement for Elizabeth Njeri Ngugi, sister to Amos Ngugi of TX
Death announcement for Elizabeth Njeri Ngugi, sister to Amos Ngugi of TXIt is with great sadness to announce the passing  of Elizabeth Njeri Ngugi on 02/03/2021 in Kenya.
She was sister to our Amos Ngugi (Dallas) and Peter Ngugi (Kenya)

She was also cousin  to Anthony Ole Pere, Judy Ole Pere, Martin Kiboro, George Ole Pere, Cate Pere Joseph Wakapa, Henry Wakapa ,Bob Ole Pere and John Kimani here in the US. Also Cousin to Peter Gakuo, Michael Maingi and Jamie Gakuo in the UK. Niece to Cathy Gakuo, Nancy Gakuo(UK) & Kimani (NJ).
Your prayers and financial support at this time of grief are highly appreciated. The burial will be held on 02/11/2021 in Kenya 🇰🇪
If you get time please call or text Amo and be with this brother.
For financial support, please
Cashapp or zelle to:
CashApp:
$AmosNgugi
Zelle : Amos Ngugi
940-395-9604
Daily prayers and meetings will be held at: 400 AME DR
apt 2203
Denton Tx 76207
from 7pm.
Thank you again for standing with the Ngugi’s Family. God Bless you all.
May her soul rest in eternal peace. 🙏🏾

 

