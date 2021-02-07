Death announcement for Elizabeth Njeri Ngugi, sister to Amos Ngugi of TX
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Elizabeth Njeri Ngugi on 02/03/2021 in Kenya.
She was sister to our Amos Ngugi (Dallas) and Peter Ngugi (Kenya)
She was also cousin to Anthony Ole Pere, Judy Ole Pere, Martin Kiboro, George Ole Pere, Cate Pere Joseph Wakapa, Henry Wakapa ,Bob Ole Pere and John Kimani here in the US. Also Cousin to Peter Gakuo, Michael Maingi and Jamie Gakuo in the UK. Niece to Cathy Gakuo, Nancy Gakuo(UK) & Kimani (NJ).
Your prayers and financial support at this time of grief are highly appreciated. The burial will be held on 02/11/2021 in Kenya 🇰🇪