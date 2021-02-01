Death Announcement For Mark Wanyama Of New Haven Connecticut

By Diaspora Messenger

Death Announcement For Mark Wanyama Of New Haven ConnecticutWe are sad to announce the death of Mark Wanyama (48) in New Haven Connecticut, following a brave battle with cancer. Mark was relatively new in Connecticut and he had previously lived in Washington D.C, Norfolk Virginia and Wisconsin.

Funeral and transportation arrangements are underway and we ask for your prayers and financial assistance to enable us transport Mark’s body back home in Kenya. Mark  lived here alone; his parents and siblings are in Kenya. His body is at Chase Parkway Memorial Funeral Home.
More details will be communicated as the planning continues.
Our tentative budget is $20,000.  Please send your contribution to the Cashapp and Zelle tags below:
Cashapp:$BonfaceOkumu
Zelle:325232988
Cashapp:$Na1jaya (9787267795)
For any questions or concerns, please contact:
Flo Kulundu              302 482 5880
Chris Wegulo           848 448 9496
Paul Ngoru               203 278 6191
Jessica Wangia        978 726 7795
Henry Mungai          202 867 9763
Bonface Okumu.     325 232 2988
Anderea Onwong’a  301-346-7643
Thank you and God bless you as you stand with Mark’s loved ones at this sorrowful time. May Mark Rest In Peace.

 

