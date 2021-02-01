Death Announcement For Mark Wanyama Of New Haven Connecticut

Death Announcement For Mark Wanyama Of New Haven Connecticut

We are sad to announce the death of Mark Wanyama (48) in New Haven Connecticut, following a brave battle with cancer. Mark was relatively new in Connecticut and he had previously lived in Washington D.C, Norfolk Virginia and Wisconsin.

Funeral and transportation arrangements are underway and we ask for your prayers and financial assistance to enable us transport Mark’s body back home in Kenya . Mark lived here alone; his parents and siblings are in Kenya. His body is at Chase Parkway Memorial Funeral Home.

More details will be communicated as the planning continues.

Our tentative budget is $20,000. Please send your contribution to the Cashapp and Zelle tags below:

Cashapp:$BonfaceOkumu

Zelle:325232988

Cashapp:$Na1jaya (9787267795)

For any questions or concerns, please contact:

Flo Kulundu 302 482 5880

Chris Wegulo 848 448 9496

Paul Ngoru 203 278 6191

Jessica Wangia 978 726 7795

Henry Mungai 202 867 9763

Bonface Okumu. 325 232 2988

Anderea Onwong’a 301-346-7643

Thank you and God bless you as you stand with Mark’s loved ones at this sorrowful time. May Mark Rest In Peace.

