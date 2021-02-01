Death Announcement For Mark Wanyama Of New Haven Connecticut
We are sad to announce the death of Mark Wanyama (48) in New Haven Connecticut, following a brave battle with cancer. Mark was relatively new in Connecticut and he had previously lived in Washington D.C, Norfolk Virginia and Wisconsin.
Funeral and transportation arrangements are underway and we ask for your prayers and financial assistance to enable us transport Mark’s body back home in Kenya. Mark lived here alone; his parents and siblings are in Kenya. His body is at Chase Parkway Memorial Funeral Home.
More details will be communicated as the planning continues.