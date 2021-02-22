Gone Too Soon: Promotion to glory for Kimani Karangu of Atlanta Georgia

Kenyans in Atlanta and the whole Diaspora community is in mourning following the death of Kimani Karangu. He was a realtor and has helped many Kenyans own homes in Atlanta, Georgia. Here below is an updated from the family.

Following the passing on of our beloved brother *Mr. Kimani Karangu*, the following is an update for this week.

Prayer meetings from 6 to 8pm at KACC (*Baraka Hall*) on the following days

Monday (today), Feb 22nd

Wednesday, Feb 24th

Friday, Feb 26th

Saturday, Feb 27th

We are *tentatively planning memorial service* this coming Sunday February 28th at 2pm

Contact for more information

Elder Kanyari Muthoga 404-353-6317

Elder Jane Mwai 678-799-4135

Jerioth Ndirangu 678-207-7514

Judy Karangu 404-932-0017

*CashApp*

Judy Karangu: *$Majosiah*

*Zelle*

Judy Karangu 404 932 0017

