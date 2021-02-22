Gone Too Soon: Promotion to glory for Kimani Karangu of Atlanta Georgia
Kenyans in Atlanta and the whole Diaspora community is in mourning following the death of Kimani Karangu. He was a realtor and has helped many Kenyans own homes in Atlanta, Georgia. Here below is an updated from the family.
Following the passing on of our beloved brother *Mr. Kimani Karangu*, the following is an update for this week.
Prayer meetings from 6 to 8pm at KACC (*Baraka Hall*) on the following days
Monday (today), Feb 22nd
Wednesday, Feb 24th
Friday, Feb 26th
Saturday, Feb 27th
We are *tentatively planning memorial service* this coming Sunday February 28th at 2pm
Contact for more information
Elder Kanyari Muthoga 404-353-6317
Elder Jane Mwai 678-799-4135
Jerioth Ndirangu 678-207-7514
Judy Karangu 404-932-0017
*CashApp*
Judy Karangu: *$Majosiah*
*Zelle*
Judy Karangu 404 932 0017
