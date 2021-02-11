Kenyan Man Found Dead After Missing For A Week In San Diego, CA

It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of Geoffrey Mwanthi (Jeff) of San Diego California, brother to Zulfa (Mama Juma). Jeff was found deceased on 02/05 in his home after going missing for a week. Burial arrangements are underway, and a tentative farewell proceeding has been set for Friday 02/12/21 at 11am upon settling It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of Geoffrey Mwanthi (Jeff) of San Diego California, brother to Zulfa (Mama Juma). Jeff was found deceased on 02/05 in his home after going missing for a week. Burial arrangements are underway, and a tentative farewell proceeding has been set for Friday 02/12/21 at 11am upon settling cemetery and all other funeral expenses ($13,895). We kindly ask for your support during this trying time.

Please find herein accounts dedicated to this collection:

Juma Kavai

Zelle +1 619-602-2395

Venmo @Juma-kavai

Cashapp $zulfaa

Chase Bank Acc. 669903218 Routing# 322271627

We are highly grateful for your support and prayer. Feel free to reach us for any further information.

