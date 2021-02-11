Kenyan Man Found Dead After Missing For A Week In San Diego, CA

NEWSKENYA DIASPORA NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
0
Kenyan Man Found Dead After Missing For A Week In San Diego, CA
Kenyan Man Found Dead After Missing For A Week In San Diego, CAIt is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of Geoffrey Mwanthi (Jeff) of San Diego California, brother to Zulfa (Mama Juma). Jeff was found deceased on 02/05 in his home after going missing for a week. Burial arrangements are underway, and a tentative farewell proceeding has been set for Friday 02/12/21 at 11am upon settling cemetery and all other funeral expenses ($13,895). We kindly ask for your support during this trying time.

- Advertisement -

Please find herein accounts dedicated to this collection:
Juma Kavai
Zelle +1 619-602-2395
More Related Stories
NEWS

Death Announcement For Peter Mwichigi Of Methuen,…

NEWS

Death Announcement and financial support for Margaret Monthe…

NEWS

Kenyan man Sheria Musyoka Killed in Multi-Car crash in San…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Josphat Peter Kingara Kibutha Of…

Venmo @Juma-kavai
Cashapp $zulfaa
Chase Bank Acc. 669903218 Routing# 322271627
We are highly grateful for your support and prayer. Feel free to reach us for any further information.

Kenyan woman Catherine Gittao dies at her place of work in Worcester MA

Kenyan Man Found Dead After Missing For A Week In San Diego, CA 

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: