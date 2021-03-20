Death Announcement For Eugenia Ndambiri of Allentown, Pennsylvania

Death Announcement For Eugenia Ndambiri of Allentown, Pennsylvania

We are saddened to announce the Death of Eugenia Ndambiri of Allentown, Pennsylvania, that occurred after a short illness which followed a tragic heart attack that put her in the ICU.

Eugenia was the wife to Biswell Nyagah of Seattle and mother to Simon Ndambiri of Kenya. Eugenia passed away suddenly at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.

- Advertisement -

She will be laid to rest in Kenya

We are kindly requesting friends, family and the community to assist in raising funds for funeral arrangements.

Your prayer and support will be highly appreciated.

Zoom prayer and planning meetings will be held daily at 08:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85622962570? pwd=UjNTTVFmQWtGUGI5R3g5Vmh1L21rZz09

Meeting ID: 856 2296 2570

Passcode: 607072

Memorial service details will be announced later.

Contributions for funeral arrangements can be sent via CashApp to:

Pastor Peter Mugweh: $mugweh or 410 236 5401

For more information, please contact:

Rev (Dr) Joseph N. Karanja: (267) 347-3204

Rosemary Wachira: (443) 469-0993

Pastor Peter Mugweh: (410) 236- 5401

Biswel Nyagah: (206)775- 0345

Death Announcement For Eugenia Ndambiri of Allentown, Pennsylvania