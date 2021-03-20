Death Announcement For Eugenia Ndambiri of Allentown, Pennsylvania

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Death Announcement For Eugenia Ndambiri of Allentown, Pennsylvania

Death Announcement For Eugenia Ndambiri of Allentown, PennsylvaniaWe are saddened to announce the Death of Eugenia Ndambiri of Allentown, Pennsylvania, that occurred after a short illness which followed a tragic heart attack that put her in the ICU.

Eugenia was the wife to Biswell Nyagah of Seattle and mother to Simon Ndambiri of Kenya. Eugenia passed away suddenly at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.

- Advertisement -

She will be laid to rest in Kenya

We are kindly requesting friends, family and the community to assist in raising funds for funeral arrangements.

Your prayer and support will be highly appreciated.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Missing Kenyan Man Weldon Kipsang Bett Found Dead in…

NEWS

Gone too soon: Sudden death of Charles Githae Kago of…

NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Passing Away of Tervin Mwangi Of Baltimore,…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Martha Ngonyo Karugu of Nashua NH

Zoom prayer and planning meetings will be held daily at 08:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85622962570? pwd=UjNTTVFmQWtGUGI5R3g5Vmh1L21rZz09
Meeting ID: 856 2296 2570
Passcode: 607072
Memorial service details will be announced later.

Contributions for funeral arrangements can be sent via CashApp to:

Pastor Peter Mugweh: $mugweh or 410 236 5401
For more information, please contact:

Rev (Dr) Joseph N. Karanja: (267) 347-3204
Rosemary Wachira: (443) 469-0993
Pastor Peter Mugweh: (410) 236- 5401
Biswel Nyagah: (206)775- 0345

Kenyan woman Catherine Gittao dies at her place of work in Worcester MA

Death Announcement For Eugenia Ndambiri of Allentown, Pennsylvania

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: