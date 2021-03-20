Missing Kenyan Man Weldon Kipsang Bett Found Dead in Norfolk, Virginia

A Kenyan Diaspora man who went missing in Virginia in December, 2020 has been found dead. Reports indicate that the lifeless body of Weldon Kipsang Bett was recently discovered in a wooded area near Norfolk, VA.

Kipsang was last seen on December 14th at around 7:45 am at the Janaf Shopping Center on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. The US Navy veteran’s phone and car were reportedly later traced to a yard near Lake Taylor.

Kipsang moved to the US in 2014 and was working in the ICT sector before his disappearance.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you about the loss of Weldon. Weldon was found in a wooded area near Norfolk City and was deceased. The Kenyan community here in the USA and family in Kenya are planning to transport his remains for burial in Kenya,” reads part of a statement issued on Thursday by Erick Kebenei, the President Gotabgaa International INC.

The family is seeking financial support to cover the cost of transporting Kipsang’s remains to his rural home in Kapsogut village, Kericho County for burial. The estimated amount to cover all the expenses is $20,000.

Contributions can be channeled to:

Noah Kiprono: $Noahkiprono – 406-696-8842

Beatrice Sigei: $Beatrice16 – 704-604-4952

Simon Lel: $simonlel – 757-462-6161.

Those in Kenya can send their contribution to Livingstone Yegon via Mpesa number +25472286984.

