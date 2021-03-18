Kenyan Woman Nyambura Moremi Fired by Magufuli over Covid-19 Advise

Dr. Nyambura Moremi. PHOTO |COURTESY

Tanzanians are currently mourning the death of their president John Pombe Magufuli who died on Wednesday.

Though the government said Magufuli died of heart complications, reports indicate that the ailment was triggered by Covid-19.

Last year, Magufuli chose to walk on a dangerous path alone after he said there was no COVID-19 in Tanzania. This is despite a warning from former Director of the National Health Laboratory, Dr. Nyambura Moremi, who in April last year, advised Magufuli to lock down the country due to COVID- 19.

The following day, Magufuli through Tanzania Minister of Health Ummy Mwalimu, sacked Dr. Nyambura and her assistant Jacob Lusekelo.

Dr. Nyambura holds a Ph.D. in medical microbiology from the Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg in Germany.

If Magufuli would have heeded Dr. Nyambura’s advice, maybe he will be alive today.

Magufuli was once praised for his no-nonsense approach but went on to become a controversial leader, especially over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source-https://kenyan-post.com/

