Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu shares family photos after cheating scandal

Diaspora Messenger
Samidoh with his wife and two kids

Samidoh almost flashed down his career after being linked to one Karen Nyamu. From what we now know is that these two had been in a secret relationship for almost a year; and even have a son together as revealed by the side chick, Ms Nyamu.

However we will not be referring to Ms Nyamu as the other woman; now that she has every right to be known as the mother of his second born son. Also, judging from their dating timeline it’s obvious to see that Samidoh may have fallen in love; but denied it after Nyamu went public without his consent. Nairobi.

Anyway as Karen Nyamu says – the open secret is now known to everyone; but seeing how it has affected Samidoh’s fan base means that he prefers remaining steady with his wife who is clearly being favored by his fans.

Together forever?

This past Sunday the Mugithii singer made his first public appearance since the cheating scandal; and to our surprise he was hand in hand with his wifey, Edday Nderitu.

From the photo it’s obvious to see that this could be some PR to control the damage caused by Ms Nyamu. But hey, now that they have both cheated on each other, then it makes them draw? Anyway check out the couple goals photo shared by the wife, Edday below.

Samidoh steps out with wife days after scandal

 

Source-http://www.ghafla.com/

 

