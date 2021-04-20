Court Orders Activist Edwin Kiama Released And Cash Bail Returned

A Milimani court has released human rights activist Edwin Kiama unconditionally after the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to charge him.

The court had last week declined to detain Kiama for 14 days over alleged cybercrime offences. The prosecution had requested for his detention over the wide circulation of a poster of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Senior Resident Magistrate Jane Kamau on Tuesday set the activist free and ordered that his cash bail of Sh500, 000 deposited in court be refunded back to him.

Kamau further dismissed the application by the prosecution saying that devices obtained from him(laptops and phones) had been taken to the Communication Authority of Kenya and the report had not been availed.

The case will be mentioned on May 21. Kiama had on Tuesday April 6th been apprehended and taken to the Central Police Station in Nairobi County.