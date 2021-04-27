VIDEO: The African Community in India-The Siddis/Habshis

NEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

VIDEO: The African Community in India-The Siddis/Habshis

VIDEO: The African Community in India-The Siddis/Habshis
The Siddis are a community that migrated from East Africa to India between the 15th and 19th century. In 1987, the Sports Authority of India set up the Special Area Games program to scout and train members of the Siddi community to perform as athletes for India on the international stage. Despite the glory they have brought to the nation, the Siddis have to battle racism on a daily basis, often being treated as outsiders in the country that they have given their everything for.

- Advertisement -

The Siddis have now settled primarily in the states of Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. They came as merchants, sailors, slaves, and mercenaries, going on to even become rulers. Today, they are India’s hope for an Olympic medal in Track and Field.
101 Traces is an ongoing effort to bring to the limelight stories from dwindling or forgotten communities that are a part of the melting pot that is India’s cultural landscape.

Siddis (African Indian) Wedding Party In Jamnagar and in Talala, Gujarat, India

More Related Stories
NEWS

VIDEO: Kenyan man needs Urgent kidney transplant in India

NEWS

Two Kenyan Nationals Arrested In India For Peddling…

NEWS

Kenyan woman Ruthrael Andisi arrested from a bus for illegal…

NEWS

Kenyan man Walter Njoroge and Daughter Stuck in India Over…

Source-101 India

VIDEO: The African Community in India-The Siddis/Habshis

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: