Drama as Kenyan woman storms wedding of estranged Pastor husband

There was drama at Emmanuel Worship Church in Kakamega on Sunday after a woman who separated from her husband a year ago stormed the church to block his wedding.

The mother of three, Susan Shikuku, stormed the church demanding a halt to the marriage saying she is the wife of the would-be groom, Pastor Dismas Ndula.

“We have two sons and a daughter. I love my husband, but, he has decided to remarry yet we are not divorced. We just separated for a short period. I will not allow my husband to remarry because we have children and must be committed to raising our family,” said Shikuku after storming the church.

Shikuku said the wedding was originally scheduled to take place in Shianda, Mumias East, before it was moved to Kakamega at the last minute.

“They had two venues in order to confuse me but I had my informers in both the churches who kept relaying the information as it happened,” said Shikuku.

She said she could not allow Ndula to take on another woman, Jackata Navile, as his wife because they are still legally married.

As the drama unfolded, Ndula and Navile took advantage of the commotion and quickly exchanged vows.

The police soon after hounded couple out of the church.

When reached for comment, the bishop who officiated the wedding, Wilfred Ngoya, said the spectacle was unnecessary.

“I was invited here to pray for the couple because the wedding was conducted at Shianda, they didn’t deserve all these,” said Bishop Ngoya.

