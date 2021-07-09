Secure Your Future: ABC Bank Fixed Deposit Account
Secure Your Future: ABC Bank Fixed Deposit Account
In these unprecedented times, it’s important to secure your future with a fixed deposit account that will offer you competitive interest rates and guaranteed returns.
The ABC Fixed Deposit account will offer you:
- Competitive and negotiable rates of up to 8% p.a.
- Security of your funds and guaranteed returns
- Flexible terms of 1, 3, 6, 9 or 12 months
- More competitive rates than savings accounts
- Available in both local and foreign currency
- Can be used as a collateral when accessing loans
- Zero charges for a fixed deposit account
- Free account statements
Want to learn more? Click here and our customer service representative will be in touch. You can also get in touch with us via +254 701 700 700 or email us on [email protected] or [email protected]
If you are in the diaspora, you may also be interested in checking out our other product offerings customized to suit your financial needs. Click here to find out more.
Secure Your Future: ABC Bank Fixed Deposit Account