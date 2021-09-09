Land for Sale in Nairobi along Kangundo Road

Land for Sale in Nairobi along Kangundo Road

The prices of land along Kangundo Road and within the Nairobi Metropolitan area have continued to increase over time. This is due to Kenya’s growing middle-class desire to own homes near Nairobi CBD. Username Investments is offering affordable residential land, Radiant Gardens Kangundo Road.

The project is a controlled estate located 40 minutes drive from Nairobi CBD along Kangundo Road tarmac just next to KCB Centre Malaa. Additionally, the estate is developed with a gated community concept therefore ideal for immediate residential development. The plots enjoy close proximity to the proposed Greater Eastern Bypass therefore appreciation is assured.

- Advertisement -

Get yourself this affordable land around Nairobi along Kangundo Road fitted with all amenities and in a developed neighborhood of Malaa. The plots are suitable for immediate residential homes or future capital gains.

Location of Kangundo Road Plots

The project is located just next to KBC Centre Malaa and 3.7kms off the tarmac.

Soil Type – The soil is good for construction

Value Additions

Chain Link Perimeter fence Well Deigned Estate gate. Graded access roads Borehole Water Electricity on site

Introductory Price (Per 1/8th Acre)

Cash Investors: Kshs. 649,000= only as an opening offer

An Instalment option for up to 12 months is also available as follows:

3 months – Ksh 670,000

6 months – Ksh 691,000

9 months – Ksh 712,000

12 months – Ksh 733,000

Minimum booking fee for each plot is Kshs. 70,000 only. Price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Title Transfer: The project has freehold title deed (The registration of title deed takes between 3 – 6 months upon completion of payment.)

Viewing the Plots in Kangundo Road

In conclusion, viewing is FREE, we have free site visits every Wednesday and Saturday.

To invest give us a call on +254 721 44 99 11 or buy land online at Username Investment Limited website

Land for Sale in Nairobi along Kangundo Road