Username Investments Sponsors a Youth Delegation To An International Conference

Username Investment Ltd. has sponsored a delegation of young people to attend an international conference in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The conference dubbed International Model United Nations (TIMUN 2021). It will take place this week from today 23rd – 28th August 2021.

The sponsorship was done through Affecto Foundation at an event held at Username’s Head Office in Westlands at Le’mac Building.

“We are honoured to participate in empowering the young and future generations with diverse opportunities. Our desire as a company is to impact lives of young people. This is not only through homeownership but also through mentorship and training opportunities.” Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investments said while issuing a cheque of Ksh 200,000 to Ndungu Nyoro, Founder, Affecto Foundation. The finances will cater for the expenses incurred by the delegates during the one-week conference.

“Today, I reiterate Benjamin Franklin quote that, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest”. Giving our young people an opportunity to be in such a forum, gives them an opportunity to learn, get exposure from their peers globally and stir up their desire to achieve their life goals” Reuben Kimani, continued.

Reuben encouraged the delegates to take advantage of the conference to learn and network as much as they can and apply the same knowledge to better their lives. He noted that such platforms are rare and they have the potential to unlock life time opportunities when well utilized.

Speaking during the event, Ndungu Nyoro, Founder of Affecto Foundation thanked Username Investments for their endless support to the foundation which has seen thousands of students access learning opportunities, get mentorship and learn various life skills necessary for their wellbeing.

He noted that the company has been a unique real estate company that has been impacting lives of Kenyans not only through affordable land but also touching various life aspects that contribute to overall wellbeing.

Ndungu was accompanied by few young people who will be attending the youth conference. Speaking on their behalf, Damaris Muange, thanked Username Investments for making it possible for them to attend this key event. The theme is “Youth Engagement towards realization of the Development Goals (SGDs) Decade of Action”. She noted that this gives them an opportunity to learn on how at a young age they will contribute to the fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goals for the African content and our country.

Username Investments has been involved in numerous charitable deeds in education, home ownership and general well fare of our communities.

