Orie Rogo Manduli’s Daughter Reveals Her Last Moments

Elizabeth Rogo, the daughter of the late politician Orie Rogo Manduli, has narrated her mother’s last moments before she took her last breath on Wednesday, September 8 at 3:42pm.

Speaking to the Nation, Elizabeth disclosed that Manduli developed a heart attack and efforts by doctors to resuscitate her were futile.

Elizabeth added that the deceased had been in and out of hospital and just two months ago, the family had held a thanksgiving ceremony at her Riverside home in Nairobi after she was discharged from hospital.

“She had been ill for a while and just two months ago, she was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Nairobi Hopital,” Elizabeth stated.

Manduli has also requested to be taken to her farm in Tondorie estate in Kitale to oversee sugarcane harvesting, but it did not come to pass.

Elizabeth believes that her sister Alison Rogo’s demise in January 2020, could have taken a toll on her deceased mother.

A number of leaders have since mourned Manduli including President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The president recalled the late Manduli’s exploits as a sports woman and model, saying Kenyans will forever cherish her achievement as the first African woman Safari Rally driver.

“It is sad and unfortunate that death has taken away Mama Orie Rogo Manduli, one of our country’s most recognizable, highly charismatic and accomplished politicians. A bold leader and mentor, Ms Manduli tirelessly championed for women empowerment,” the President mourned.

He added that the departed had fully embraced the African culture and was a recognized fashion icon and trendsetter.

“Mama Orie Rogo Manduli was a fashion icon whose trademark African print attire and prominent head gear made her one of Africa’s most recognizable personalities,” the President added.

He wished Ms Orie Rogo Manduli’s family God’s grace, fortitude and comfort as they come to terms with her sudden death.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

