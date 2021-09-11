Mugithi To The World: Mugithi Star Samidoh Announces 8 cities USA Tour

Kenyan Mugithi superstar Samuel Muchoki, Popularly Known as Samidoh has announce 8 Cities US tour in November and December.

In his USA Tour debut which runs from Nov 2 – End Dec 2021, Samidoh Muchoki will have

more than 8 shows in the following cities: Dallas, Houston, Boston, Birmingham, Atlanta,

Seattle, New Jersey & DMV.

Samidoh has redefined the soundscape of mugithi music in the last 4 years, though Mugithi has

grown over the years; each artist is armed with his own tools of interpretation of the lyrics,

depending on his theme.

Mugithi performances are not just restricted to the bar, although this is where it all began. It

could be in a wedding, a graduation ceremony, or a religious ceremony. Samidoh’s genre fits so

well in all this.

The soft spoken, ever smiling cop (as described by many fans) has risen from trenches to

become the most formidable superstar of our age. Though faced with insurmountable hardship,

the real-life soldier never gave up. The unostentatious star has had other outside tours which

includes Tanzania, United Kingdom, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain & South Sudan. His Europe Tour

(2020) is scheduled for early next Year.

Samidoh’s fame has continued to grow with every release. His latest hit “Muthoniwa”

https://youtu.be/q6uSc3bJskw which ft H.E Kalonzo Musyoka is still trending 3 weeks later

after its release pulling an impressive 770K plus views on You Tube.

He evokes awe, magic euphoria & exultation in equal measures. His live performances are

pulling hundreds of fans in a single show.

Alongside with him in his USA tour, is Waweru Uyu , a super talented drummist who serves

both as a drummist & a backup vocalist. He is behind many songs as the “studio drummer” for

both renowned artists & upcoming ones. Simply he is ” a super drummist who gives music its

spine & drive, its cohesion & contours “.

Dates for the U.S.A tour will be released as they are confirmed. So far, the following details have

been released.

Dallas November 6 th

New Jersey November 13 th

Houston November 20 th

Birmingham November 26 th

DMV December 3 rd

For sponsorship and Vendor information. Please contact,

Albert 832 284 5812

Jectone +1 (858) 790-9662

