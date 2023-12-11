Revealed: Why Popular Mugithi Star Samidoh was Expelled from NYS

Popular Mugithi musician Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh is arguably one of the most trending and successful vernacular artists in the country.

He’s widely known as a musician and police officer, but what many don’t know is that prior to joining the police service, he was in the National Youth Service (NYS) where he was expelled.

Speaking during a past interview with comedian Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill, Samidoh noted that he was kicked out of NYS school in GilGil, Nakuru County for leaving the institution without permission.

According to Samidoh, his expulsion came after he sneaked out to attend an Administration Police (AP) recruitment exercise in Nyandarua County.

“I sneaked out of NYS school in Gilgil and attended an Administration police recruitment in Nyandarua. However, I was not successful and had to go back to NYS, when I got there, they initially treated me like nothing had happened, but they knew I had sneaked out and later expelled me from the service,” he narrated.

After missing out on the police recruitment drive and being expelled from the NYS, he returned to his home in Nyandarua where he secured employment at a flower farm as a data entry clerk.

Determined to join the disciplined forces, he took part in a Kenya Defence Forces recruitment exercise but was again not successful. According to him, he missed out because of being slender.

Despite being unsuccessful twice, he did not give up, he tried a third time and was selected to join the AP, which is a unit of Kenya’s National Police Service (NPS).

He currently serves in the AP in addition to being an established musician and a farmer at his home in Nyandarua County.

Asked why he still serves as a police officer despite his success in the music industry, Samidoh noted that it is a reminder of the struggles he had to go through to get to where he is today.

As an officer in the NPS, he has been deployed to various areas such as Dadaab refuge camp in Garissa County, Mpeketoni in Lamu County, and Eastleigh in Nairobi County among others.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

