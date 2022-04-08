Mugithi stars Samidoh and Kajei in Europe for a month long Tour

Artistes Samidoh with Kajei Salim and 90K ka Msoo are set to embark on their mugithi international tours this month. Samidoh and Kajei are in Europe while 90K ka Msoo will be heading to South Africa.

Samidoh and Kajei who have already landed in Belgium will begin performing in Switzerland on April 9 following up with Paris, Antwerp, Osnabruck, Berlin Hamburg, and Frankfurt until May 15.

At the same time, 90K ka Msoo whose real name is Simon Wachira Mwangi will be touring Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Capetown starting April 27 to May 7.

This is not the first time Samidoh is flying the Kenyan flag outside the country since last year in December, he did a successful two-month tour in the US and performed in 11 states.

According to him, the success of Mugithi genre can be attributed to its longevity in that it cuts across generations and remains timeless.

“Success in the music industry does not rely only on you, there are other outer forces that guide success in the industry, one, trusting in God, you will need a divine force to guide you through, number two, the community I come from, people tend to listen more to music that cuts across from the younger generation to the old,” he said.

Samidoh noted that since the beginning of his career in 2016 which was catapulted by his first song dubbed Ndiri Mutwe Mwega’ which became an instant hit, he has always been busy and booked for performances.

“The very first song I did in December 2016, gave me a breakthrough in the music industry, because since then, I haven’t had a free weekend, I have been fully booked,” he added.

By Naomi Njoroge

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

