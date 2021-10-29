Kenyan woman warns women about Mzungu men they meet online

A 29-year-old Kenyan woman identified as Mercy has advised women to be careful with the Mzungu men they meet online, saying some are just after breaking hearts.

The single mother of two, one five-year-old and three-year-old, disclosed that she loves white men, and both her kids were sired by mzungu men, who have since neglected them. “I met the father of my first kid, a German on Tinder same as the dad of my second born child. We dated for six and four months respectively before I got pregnant. They later abandoned us and blocked me everywhere,” she told TUKO.co.ke.

Searching for a soul mate

Mercy said she joined Tinder nine years ago and met several men from Europe and Asia, but most were only after sex.

“We would meet at the hotels where they were staying and most would not communicate after that and it really hurt me. But in early 2016, I met the father of my first child. He was in the country for a holiday and we went on a two weeks’ trip to Mombasa where I conceived my fisrborn,” she narrated.

The college graduate said they kept in touch, and after giving birth, he came to see his child. He was very supportive, but after turning two years, she never saw her German baby daddy again. “I tried reaching out to him using different numbers and accounts but he blocked me. I hope one day he will come back and see his child,” she said.

In 2017 August, Mercy met a man of Asian origin on the dating app, and she was convinced that he would be her life partner but history repeated itself. After giving birth in 2018, the man vanished, and she couldn’t trace him at his Mombasa apartment. “I went through hell, while raising two babies on my own. Most of the men I met on the app kept promising that they would give me everything but none fulfilled the promise,” she narrated.

In July 2020, the mom of two met a man from Kisii, Western Kenya, Mike (not his real name), and he promised to marry her, little did she know he was a married man.

We matched on Tinder and we first met at his house in Umoja 1. He was very kind and in the morning while cleaning the house, I found a women’s and kids clothes in the other bedroom. When I asked, he told me they belonged to his sister and her children.” Mercy said she was convinced the 36-year-old man was single and ready to move in with her and her two kids, but three days after spending at his house, hell broke loose. Someone had informed Mike’s wife, who had travelled upcountry for almost three months, that he had brought another woman to their house. “On a Sunday morning, at 7am, when after I had prepared breakfast for Mike and served him in bed, I heard a knock on the door. I rushed to open and I was met with a hot slap on my right cheek. It was Isabella (not her real name) and her three children…” she narrated.

The mom of two said she was dragged to the bedroom where Mike was enjoying his breakfast, and his wife started insulting him, claiming he brings women to a house he doesn’t pay rent for,

“They had a heated argument and to save myself, I rushed outside wearing a camisole top and a hotpant, and red Bata slippers. I was left heartbroken and Mike never reached out to apologise,” she said.

Never giving up

Mercy said despite all she has been through, she is still hopeful she will meet a good and caring man and live a happy life though she no longer entertains men of African descent.

“I love white men only. Whether they are mzungu or Asian, all I want is a white man and I know my God will answer my prayers one day.

Woman praises Asian man

In a related article published on TUKO.co.ke, Scolastica Adhiambo who is a single mom of a six-year-old said she joined Tinder, hoping to meet a white man but instead met a 49-year-old Asian man.

“I love white men, I’m not into blacks. I matched with this man Michael (not his real name) on September 19, 2021, and we chatted for a few hours before meeting,” she said. Adhiambo said they spent close to four hours together, and before she left for her Kayole home, where she lives in a bedsitter with her daughter, he surprised her. “He gave me KSh 11, 000 and I couldn’t believe my eyes. I was so broke at that time. We fell in love and so far we have met thrice since we matched on Tinder. I use part of the money he gave me to pay my rent which is KSh 3,000 per month,” the happy mom said.

