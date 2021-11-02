The Story of Kenyan Woman Billionaire Jane Wangui Njuguna

The Kenyan corporate scene has in the past been dominated by members of the male gender – mirroring many other sectors of the society.

However, the proverbial glass ceiling is slowly but steadily being broken by trailblazing women who have worked hard to beat societal stereotypes and make a mark for themselves as respected entrepreneurs – and of course, they have made a fortune along the way.

The latest Knight Frank Wealth Report placed Jane Wangui Njuguna as one of the 23 women billionaires, who are worth more than Ksh 3 billion in Kenya.

Wangui and her husband, celebrated banker James Mwangi, have managed to keep a low profile of their lives, hence, not much is known about them.

What we know, however, is that the couple holds the single largest family fortune in one of the country’s largest banks.

Wangui is said to own Ksh3.7 billion worth of shares at the bank her husband serves as CEO and one of Kenya’s largest insurance companies. Together with businessman Peter Munga, she runs an investment vehicle called Filimbi Limited.

Filimbi Limited is a Private Company that was established in 2011. The organisation operates in the Investment Services sector, and has 1 branch, subsidiary or associated company.

In addition, Wangui has invested in other businesses and sectors such as real estate and hospitality.

Mwangi’s husband, on the other hand, has earned worldwide recognition and awards including the Forbes Africa Person of the year in 2012. He has a total of five honorary doctorate degrees from various Universities in Kenya.

“My wife calls me James…It is fun, sitting together in the kitchen and watching her cook,” Mwangi stated in a past interview. The couple has three children.

By STEPHANIE WANGARI

