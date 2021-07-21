How To Get Into Corporate America After Graduate Studies

Trying to figure out successful entry into corporate America is one of the greatest crises that most international students usually endure after they are done with their graduate studies.

On many occasions, with no good jobs underway, most graduates resort to going back to their home country with enormous pools of unused capacities, which could otherwise be put into the right use, enabling them to earn a fortune.

Such is normally a very disappointing scenario. Within this background, Appstec America train students who come through our program on the most competitive jobs in the market to secure them a stable ground in the American corporate arena. Upon completion of the trainings, the company does job placements in IT-related fields where demand for workforce is ordinarily very high.

In my interview and questions session with Mutembei, an accomplished media personality and journalist, I lay bare everything that Appstec America does differently in ensuring that such students gain entry in high-earning jobs in corporate America.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

