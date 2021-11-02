Working In Corporate America Columbia University Webinar

What does the process of working in corporate America usually entail? Usually, after many international students have completed their studies at different levels in the United States, figuring out entry into the corporate world sometimes normally becomes a major headache.

It is at this level that many even resort to going back to their mother countries for lack of stable jobs that can sufficiently secure their legal stay in the US.

- Advertisement -

However, with the right skills and information, working in corporate America is not usually some ‘rocket science’. The underpinned video speaks volumes on the processes surrounding how to easily transition from being a student to successfully entering the American corporate world.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobMwiti

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

Working In Corporate America Columbia University Webinar