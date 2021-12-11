Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement of Abby Gathoni Kagwima of Howard County MD

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement of Abby Gathoni Kagwima of Howard County MD

The Howard County Kenyan community (WaHoCo) is mourning the passing away of their daughter, Abby Gathoni Kagwima, 16, that occurred on December 08, 2021 at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, after a short illness._

Abby was the firstborn of Catherine and Captain Stephen Kiiru of Columbia, Maryland, and a high school sophomore at Wilde Lake High School, Columbia Maryland. She is survived by siblings Bria Kinya and Dylan Kiiru. She was the granddaughter of Mzee Peter and Hannah Mugo of Ongata Rongai, Kenya, and the late Ephraim and Mrs. Marion Riungu of Meru, Kenya. Abby was niece and cousin to many.

Below is the order of funeral activities culminating in burial on Saturday December 18, 2021.

Memorial ceremony (spearheaded by the youth):

Date: Wednesday December 15

Time: 2:00 – 5:00 PM

Venue: Wilde Lake Interfaith Center, 10431 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD 21044

Viewing:

Date: Friday December 17

Time: 3:00 – 5:00 PM & 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Venue: Witzke Family Funeral Home

4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, Md 21043

Funeral Service:

Date: Saturday December 18

Time: 10:30AM – 12:30PM

Venue: Wilde Lake Interfaith Center, 10431 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia MD 21044.

Interment:

Venue: Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd, Elkrdge MD 21075

Time: 1:00PM

For any questions, please contact any of the following:

Martin Kihiko: 301-693-5529

Alex Mutonyi: 443-985-1633

Newton Bundi: 301-532-6956

Please send financial support to Elizabeth Ndiritu:

Cashapp or Zelle: 443-985-1634

A special group has been created for anyone who would like to receive updates, and/or support the family. Please use the link provided to join:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/HijaYvgJF6IH9ruwdPkdYy

For all indoor events, Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

_Thank you for your prayers and support for the family.

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement of Abby Gathoni Kagwima of Howard County MD