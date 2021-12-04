Pastor Nganga’s Sasa TV Shut Down for Inappropriate Content

The Communications Authority of Kenya has ordered for immediate shut down of a TV station owned by Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism.

In the statement signed by CA Director General, Ezra Chiloba, Neno Evangelism Centre – a broadcaster operating as SASA TV – was ordered to stop airing live programming with immediate effect for a period of six months.

The decision was arrived at following investigations of content considered inappropriate aired by SASA TV during the watershed period on October 3, 2021.

“The Communications Authority of Kenya has directed M/S Neno Evangelism Centre, a broadcaster operating as SASA TV, to stop airing live programming with immediate effect. This directive shall be observed for a period of six months,” read the CA statement in part.

According to the statement by the CA, investigations established that the TV station violated provisions of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, Broadcasting Regulations, 2009, the Programming Code, and Broadcasting License Conditions.

SASA TV was further directed to ensure it has adequate and qualified personnel who are duly accredited by the Media Council of Kenya.

The Authority also directed the broadcaster to ensure that staff undergo mandatory training on appropriate operations of the Profanity Delay Mechanism system, management of live broadcasts, broadcasting legal framework, consumer protection, and complaints handling.

“The station has also been ordered to develop and implement adequate internal controls to ensure compliance with broadcast content standards,” the statement read in part.

“Non-adherence to these directives may attract further sanctions including revocation of SASA TV’s license. The Authority urges all licensed broadcasters to ensure full compliance to broadcasting standards set out in the various provisions of the law,” it added.

This comes barely two months after the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) vowed to take action against Pastor Nganga’s television station Sasa TV for airing offensive content.

The MCK accused the TV station of airing offensive content on October 9, 2021. MCK was referring to a video clip that went viral where Pastor Ng’an’ga made comments about his private parts while discussing how his body should be handled in the event of his demise.

“The Council notes that the media house in question breached clauses on accountability, obscenity, taste and tone in reporting by allowing a presenter, Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a in a live broadcast from Jerusalem City Kenya’ at 1024 hours where he uttered offensive and unprintable words on-air,” MCK said in a statement.

“We have subsequently directed the media outlet to show cause why action should not be taken against it further to which the Council will institute relevant sanctions in line with our mandate.”

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

