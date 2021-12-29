The Story Of Nick’s New Life In USA .

When Nick landed in the US, everything seemed different from the typical life he was accustomed to in Kenya.

Having walked that road before, I attest that when one relocates, especially in the US, the pattern of life can be quite disruptive; from new foods to unfamiliar people, everything offers a taste of unfathomable experiences.

However, with time, adjusting knocks in and one finally becomes part of environments that initially seemed strange.

As he juggled between all those dynamics, we got a chance to meet him and cover his story about the new life in USA.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobMwiti

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

The Story Of Nick’s New Life In USA .