Blow to DP Ruto as Wangui Ngirici Quits UDA Party Over Unfair Treatment

Kirinyang’a Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici has officially ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 29, during a food donation in Mwea and Gichugu constituencies, she cited unfair treatment by UDA officials as the reason behind her move.

Tension has been brewing up in the UDA party after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru defected to the political outfit.

Wangui stated that she will contest for the gubernatorial seat on an independent ticket.

According to her, UDA officials attempted to coerce her to back down on her gubernatorial seat and vie for a parliamentary seat.

“When I appeared at the headquarters, the officials tried to convince me to give up my gubernatorial ambitions and vie for the Mwea parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket. I refused, as they were determined to kill my dream,” Ngirici stated.

“If UDA officials are telling me to vie for a junior seat, do you expect nominations to be free and fair?”

The developments come weeks after she, on Friday, December 9, denied reports indicating that she had ditched UDA.

“I urge my supporters across the nation to ignore the indoctrination of propaganda,” she tweeted.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

