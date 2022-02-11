Comedian Felix Omondi aka Dr. King’ori Reveals His Father Was alcoholic

Comedian Felix Omondi aka Dr. King’ori recently opened up about the reason he has never tasted alcohol in his life.

In an interview with Lynn Ngugi, the TV host said that the reason for his firm stand was that his father was an alcoholic.

“Up to date, I don’t take alcohol, cause I have watched my dad struggle with that. At some point as a family, we were like, ‘we could be very far’ if only dad didn’t drink.'”

Lynn then asked whether his father was an alcoholic? He responded by stating frankly,

“He is an alcoholic! The more I learn about the issue the more I know that it is beyond prayers, it is more about understanding where the problem came from. It is a deep-rooted issue and needs understanding.”

Before explaining the probable start of his father’s addiction,

“Apparently, my grandmother used to brew alcohol, they would be sent to deliver it. Then to see how good it was, the customer would tell my father to taste it. That’s how it started.”

The comedian went on to add that his mother had only discovered how much King’ori father drank two years after they got married.

He concluded by restating that the situation his father suffers from deserves care and compassion,

“I have seen my dad struggle trying to sound sober and seeing how he feels guilty that he drank. Sometimes he will even ignore my calls cause he is guilty and he wants to stop. But I try to walk with him during this journey with understanding.”

