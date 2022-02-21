How Kenyan Diaspora Man George Kiongera Was Duped By Gideon Moi

Details have emerged of how Gideon Moi and KANU’s Nick Salat allegedly duped US based tycoon George Kiongera 500M in 20 Acre Muthaiga Land Sale.

In his Will dated November 5, 2005 the former long serving president Daniel Moi left out a disputed 20-acre Muthaiga land on the list of his estates. This mearnt that the land was not among his proven properties due to pending court cases on the land.

Details have however emerged that his heir Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and KANU secretary general Mr. Nick Salat illegally sold the land to US based Kenyan tycoon businessman Mr. George Kiongera.

According to court documents, Mr. Salat asked one Mr. Nderitu in 2015 to look for a buyer for the land stating that the property belonged to the former president Daniel Arap Moi.

In February 2016, Mr. Nderitu presented businessman George Kiongera as the land’s willing buyer. At Sankara hotel Westlands, Gedion Moi, city lawyer Jinaro Kibet and KANU’s Nick Salat accepted Mr. George’s offer of 25M per acre. Approximately, the land was to cost 500M.

After making a down payment of 100M, Gideon Moi and Salat requested Mr. Kiongera to pay 30M more million on claims that he urgently needed the cash.

The businessman George Kiongera then won a loan from Chase Bank Kenya to finance the purchase of the land. After Chase bank was shut down by CBK, Kiongera was forced to look for other funding from Equity Bank Kenya.

During one of his site visits,Mr. Kiongera found a man planting sukuma Wiki on his farm. The man told him that the farm was owned by United States University and it was just idle.Upon inquiry, Gideon Moi told him to ignore the rumours. Sometimes later he found some security personnel training on his farm; the soldiers claimed that they were guarding the farm for USIU – Gideon Moi dismissed the claims and Kiongera sued USIU.

Kiongera also found out that the same land had been sold to Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi for 300M. The case is in court.

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

How Kenyan Diaspora Man George Kiongera Was Duped By Gideon Moi