VIDEO: I Never Wanted To Leave US After Graduation-Bob Mwiti

Completing my graduate studies in the far mid-Atlantic region of Pennsylvania at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania was joyful but came with its own share of worries.

‘Where am I going?’ I have lost count of the number of times this question crisscrossed my mind as I grappled with a new crisis of getting a job to sustain myself in America.

However, despite pondering, trying to figure out things, something deeply ingrained in my heart would invoke me to never give up.

I had sworn to myself that regardless of the ugliness of my situation, I wasn’t going back home.

As I look back, such bold moves are what saved my breathe for a new lease of life as opportunities knocked later after a long and dueling struggle.

I have always felt captivated sharing my story as it represents the challenges most students face after their studies in the US. Here is the story!

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

VIDEO: I Never Wanted To Leave US After Graduation-Bob Mwiti