Kenyan Man arrested with Sh238 million in Cash at JKIA
A Kenyan man identified as Paul Kemboi, who was travelling from Burundi was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with Sh238 million in cash on Thursday February 17.
Kemboi had the money in foreign currency ($2 million) was intercepted by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials when he arrived in the country from Bujumbura, Burundi’s capital.
He was arrested on suspicion of being part of a money-laundering scheme after failing to declare the cash as required by law.
“The money has been held and the matter is under investigation,’’ KRA commissioner for Custom and Border Control Lilian Nyawanda said in a statement.
According to Nyawanda, Kemboi made a declaration of the currency indicating the origin as Banque de Credit de Bujumbura (BCB) to a recipient Brinks Global Services, Kenya.
Customs officers based at JKIA intercepted Ksh 238M which was packed as a parcel. The money was held due to inconsistencies in information provided by the passenger. The matter is under investigation as a possible money-laundering attempt.
Read more here https://t.co/SMRDuVuOPF pic.twitter.com/auwQRjAvLe
— Kenya Revenue Authority (@KRACorporate) February 17, 2022
Kenya customs, currency and airport tax regulations state that residents may import up to Sh500,000 to cover expenses upon re-entry into Kenya. Foreign currencies on the other hand exceeding USD 10,000 (Sh1.1 million) must be declared.
After clearance by Customs Unit at the airport, the traveller later presented the same money at the Swissport Cargo shed with different export documents for shipment to Global Services, United Kingdom.
“The documents produced to support the export request were different from those produced on entry into the country,” KRA further stated.
KRA has since requested Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) to assist in investigating the matter as a possible money-laundering attempt after noting the inconsistencies in information provided by the passenger
Source-https://www.pulselive.co.ke/
Kenyans flying home to be affected by new tax rules on personal effects at airports
Kenyan Man arrested with Sh238 million in Cash at JKIA