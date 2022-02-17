Kenyan Man arrested with Sh238 million in Cash at JKIA

A Kenyan man identified as Paul Kemboi, who was travelling from Burundi was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with Sh238 million in cash on Thursday February 17.

Kemboi had the money in foreign currency ($2 million) was intercepted by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials when he arrived in the country from Bujumbura, Burundi’s capital.

He was arrested on suspicion of being part of a money-laundering scheme after failing to declare the cash as required by law.

“The money has been held and the matter is under investigation,’’ KRA commissioner for Custom and Border Control Lilian Nyawanda said in a statement.

According to Nyawanda, Kemboi made a declaration of the currency indicating the origin as Banque de Credit de Bujumbura (BCB) to a recipient Brinks Global Services, Kenya.

Kenya customs, currency and airport tax regulations state that residents may import up to Sh500,000 to cover expenses upon re-entry into Kenya. Foreign currencies on the other hand exceeding USD 10,000 (Sh1.1 million) must be declared.