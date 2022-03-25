Kenyan Domestic Worker Agnes Wairimu Goes Missing In Saudi Arabia

A Kenyan family is in distress after their daughter Agnes Wairimu aka Shiro went missing in Saudi Arabia, where she was working as a house help.

Agnes’s mother Josephine Wairimu has been in agony for the last few days. She last heard from her daughter on March 1st 2022 and the last words Agnes Wairimu uttered were: “Mum, please help me, I have not eaten for days.” Before the call dropped, she heard a man shouting at her daughter in Arabic.

Speaking to the Nation, Josephine intimated that her firstborn daughter left the country in June last year for greener pastures in Saudi Arabia. Things were good for the first month, she said, until they were not.

“The household she was sent to was okay. She even used to send pictures. The employer had even thrown a birthday party for her,” Josephine said.

Agnes, a mother of two, would later be moved to other houses without pay.

“After the first month, she called me and said she had moved out of the house where she was working and had gone to another house. She didn’t say why, and because we were talking using the employer’s daughter’s phone, (Agnes) called me and said she would not be able to talk to me for a couple of days,” she added.

Four months passed and there was radio silence. A worried Josephine got in touch with the agency that facilitated her daughter’s travel to the gulf nation.

The agency is known as Acumen Agencies, which maintains that Agnes is well and her issue is being handled by the labour office in Saudi Arabia.

“She has been reported to be okay and we have reported to the labour (office) in Saudi Arabia and they are following up on that issue, and we have also followed up with the office, and the employer is the one who has been taking us back and forth,” Solomon Rohio, Acumen Agencies manager told the daily.

Now, Josephine who is panicking after her last conversation with Agnes, wants her daughter back home with or without her pay.

“At this point, money is not important, I just want to see my daughter,” she said.

Source-https://www.kahawatungu.com/

