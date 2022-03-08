Mike Sonko’s Message to US After Travel Ban over corrupt dealings

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has issued a statement after he and wife were banned from travelling to the US over corruption allegations.

According to a statement issued by Counselor for Public Affairs Eric Watnik at the US Embassy in Nairobi, Sonko’s ban from the US is based on “involvement in significant corruption” during his tenure at City Hall.

Responding to the ban, Sonko questioned why the ban came after announcing he would be vying for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat adding that the US embassy should come out and tell Kenyans the truth.

“I’ve learned of news barring my family and me from traveling to the United States Of America (USA) over unverified corruption allegations against me. I’ve not been convicted on any corruption related charges because the cases are still pending in court awaiting judgement. There are only 2 governors who’ve been charged in a court of law for giving tenders to their wives and kids but not me.

“None of my family members was ever awarded any tender by the county when I was in office and it’s in the public dormain, the embassy should come out publicly and tell Kenyans the truth. My wife and kids have never supplied even a spoon or toilet paper to city hall either directly or indirectly,” Sonko stated.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

