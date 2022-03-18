VIDEO: Pastor Nganga’ daughter’s Exclusive Wedding Ceremony

Neno Evangelism preacher Apostle James Ng’ang’a is now a proud man after walking his first born daughter Elizabeth Nyambura Maina down the aisle in an exclusive wedding ceremony.

Mpasho got a sneak peak of Ng’ang’a arriving at the venue of the wedding in a sleek Mercedes Benz S-class. As he walked out of the grey-convertible car, the apostle could not hide his joy.

But, like the man of banters that he is, Pastor Ng’ang’a asked Mpasho crew to focus on the princess of the day- his daughter Nyambura. “Kwani ni mimi nahusika na harusi?” he possed.

The apostle was dressed in a navy blue tuxedo, a neck tie with maroon strips and his signature cap. His daughter Nyambura is set to get wed her fiance Joseph Njeru.

The bride groom is a pastor and businessman who works outside the country.

A touch of affluence can be seen in the red, green and white-themed wedding that has been attended by close friends and family members.

The bride of the day was ushered into the venue in a sleek, white landcruiser with her maids donning maroon gowns.

Congratulations to the Njerus!!!!

