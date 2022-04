Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory for Jessica Muhonja Mayodi of Leesburg Florida

It is with uttermost sadness that we announce the promotion to glory of Mrs. Jessica Muhonja Mayodi, wife of Bishop Ernest Mayodi of Leesburg, Fl.

Jessica was admitted on March 9th, 2022, at the UFHEALTH hospital in Leesburg Florida, but lost her battle for life on April, 1st, 2022.

The family is seeking financial assistance to transport the body back to Kenya. A budget of

$15, 000 has been set.

For prayers please reach out to Pastor Earnest Muhonja Mayodi at (407) 600-5810

Please send you’re donations to:

Cashapp:

$Sheila Khagai- 407-244-2023

Zelle: Sheila Davis

407-244-2023

May the Almighty God bless you in advance.

