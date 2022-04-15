How Ruto Beat Raila In Primaries Hurdle: Ghosts of algorithms return to haunt ODM nominations

The DP’s manual nominations process has seen big names such as Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru (Laikipia East), Deputy National Assembly Speaker Moses Cheboi (Kuresoi North), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), James Murgor (Keiyo North), Daniel Rono (Keiyo South), former water and irrigation Principal Secretary James Tekoo (Pokot South), Dr Wilson Kogo (Chemusei), former Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion (Bomet), Senator Cleophas Langat (Bomet), Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nithi) among others swept aside as others secured direct tickets after consensus.

Whereas Dr Ruto has maintained a hands-on approach in dealing with the primaries by ensuring the peoples’ will is reflected in the outcome, Mr Odinga seems to have allowed the elections board to run the show, making it easy for incumbents to infiltrate the system and subvert the peoples’ will, a scenario that has seen all MPs re-elected in Mr Odinga’s strongholds of Siaya and Homa Bay Counties .

As a sign that the DP was on top of things in his UDA party primaries, on Thursday he convened a night press conference to give updates on the situation.

He expressed satisfaction with the UDA primaries conducted in 36 counties, citing that in some areas it was simply hampered by logistical challenges.

Experienced challenges

“I applaud the National Elections Board (NEB) for the nomination exercise that has been successful. We experienced challenges in some areas which will be investigated and if necessary the polls might be repeated,” Dr Ruto said.

He challenged the IEBC to take lessons from the party.

On the other hand, Mr Odinga is yet to address the issues of concern raised by aspirants in his party.

On Friday, the ODM leader announced the withdrawal of businessman Suleiman Shahbal from the Mombasa Governor race in support of Mvita MP Adulswamad Nassir while Senator Mohammed Faki will seek re-election.

In Mr Odinga’s corner, direct tickets to his bigwigs including Siaya Senator James Orengo (Governor), Dr Oburu Oginga (Senator, Siaya), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Governor, Kisumu), Gladys Wanga (Governor, Homa Bay), Ochilo Ayacko (Governor, Migori) attracted huge outcry from some aspirants who cited betrayal by ODM party.

In Siaya, Lawyer former police spokesperson Charles Owino decamped to United Democratic Movement (UDM) to team up with ex Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo to run for Siaya Governor seat after he was pushed to step down for Mr Orengo while Lawyer George Mugoye who was expecting to battle it out with Mr Orengo got a rude shock after the he was awarded direct ticket.

Architect Julius Okinda and businessman Tony Yogo were also disappointed after Dr Oginga, Mr Odinga’s elder brother bagged direct ticket to run for the Siaya Senate seat, with Mr Yogo announcing yesterday he will vie on an independent ticket.

Direct ticket

Former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ken Obura who was seeking to dethrone Prof Nyong’o also got a rude awakening on realisation that the incumbent had benefited from direct ticket.

In Homa Bay, already former Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero has been cleared to run against Ms Wanga as an independent candidate in protest while Migori Woman Rep Pamella Odhiambo suffered a similar predicament as Mr Ayacko was poised to clinch the gubernatorial ticket.