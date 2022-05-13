After the Cry: Jubilee Hands Bahati Mathare Parliamentary Ticket

Kenyan singer Kelvin Kioko, popularly known as Bahati, has been handed the Jubilee party ticket for Mathare parliamentary seat.

While giving him the ticket, Jubilee party secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni on Friday noted that Bahati represents the face of the youthful population.

He said they decided to hand him the ticket because he deserves an equal opportunity as a Kenyan to vie for an elective seat.

“We are happy to have Bahati as he is a young person. He represents everything positive in this country,” Kioni said.

The singer was given the ticket at a ceremony held at Jubilee party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi.

Bahati welcomed the move saying he is ready to deliver the seat home.

” I have a ticket and I will be on the ballot. I can promise you I am the next member of parliament Mathare,” he said.

Bahati hopes to succeed the current MP Anthony Oluoch, who won the seat on the ODM ticket in the 2017 polls.

This comes weeks after the singer was told he won’t vie for the seat owing to the zoning arrangement made within the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

The Mathare parliamentary seat was reserved for the ODM party.

The development sparked outrage among aspirants who were eyeing various elective seats but were locked out because of zoning.

