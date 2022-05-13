Do not Underestimate or Despise yourself-Soar beyond the impossible

A photo of two pencils was doing rounds on social media. Both were colorful. One was long and a little bit blunt while the other was short and very sharp. The long pencil wished it was sharp enough while the short one wished it was long enough. None of them considered their colorful nature and ability to write, draw or even color. The focus was on what they were missing. Typical human traits. The metaphoric grass that is always greener on the other side has dominated our lives.

- Advertisement -

Other people seemingly look more appealing, smarter, and more decisive than you are. The results and success of others seem greater than your own. All you see out there are admirable people doing great things, but yourself. It becomes easier to focus on what others are doing than what you are doing. You appreciate people’s efforts more than you recognize your own. Hardly do you see the hard work you are putting in, the sacrifices you have made so far.

As you focus on the apparently best and most influential, you sink into wishful thinking and are most likely to lose track of your own goals. At the end of the day, the easiest conclusion to make is that you are not good enough, not talented enough, or not rich enough; name them all. This however is a lie, because you are better than you think. Don’t underestimate yourself.

It is great to have people you admire and look up to. Let their success motivate and encourage you to pull up your socks, rather than lower you into self-doubt. Those you admire and look up to pay the price to be where they are and so can you. It is not easy for them either, it is never easy. While you focus on other people and their strengths, remember that someone else is looking up to you too. Others are wishing they could only achieve so little of what you already have. Do not despise yourself, you are better than you think. Hold your head high and keep going. You can soar beyond the impossible.

Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Elizabeth is the author of Imagine the world and create it, a powerful book that is an inspiration to all to re-ignite our zeal to dream. whatever you dreams,you can bring it to pass.

Readers abroad can get an [email protected] 6.oo USD,click here to get a copy-https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0818MVVWK.Those within Kenya can make their order and will deliver. send order email to [email protected]

Do not Underestimate or Despise yourself-Soar beyond the impossible