VIDEO: Pastor Kanyari ‘casts Demons’ from actor Omosh

By Diaspora Messenger
0
VIDEO: Pastor Kanyari ‘casts Demons’ from actor Omosh
VIDEO: Pastor Kanyari ‘casts Demons’ from actor Omosh

Former Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia, popularly known as Omosh, is yet again in the limelight after a video of him being prayed for by Pastor Kanyari went viral on social media.

- Advertisement -

The virality of the video was exacerbated by the fact that controversial Pastor Kanyari was the one conducting the prayers.

In a video shared by YouTuber Nicholas Kioko, Omosho was captured walking to the pulpit at Pastor Kanyari’s Salvation Healing Ministries church.

He was given a chance to address during which he admitted to being a sinner and asked for God’s help.

“Nimesoma kuhusu mathabao. Nikaona maybe mambo yangu inaenda mrama kwa sababau sijatengeneza mathabao yangu vizuri. Nikitoka hapa naenda kuomba sana,” he told the church.

Related Posts
NEWS

Now Omosh’s First Wife Pleads with Kenyans to Build…

FEATURED STORIES

Kenyan actor and Ex-Tahidi High star Omosh Reveals he has…

KENYA NEWS

Leaked Screenshot: Rich Sponsor Propose To Marry Betty Bayo

NEWS

VIDEO: The Untold Story Of Betty Bayo and Pastor Kanyari

Pastor Kanyari prayed for him and even offered him shopping and Sh7,000.

“I wasnt to pray for you.Nikuombee nyota yako irejee. Mimi napandiwanga mbegu lakininaskia mungu akinianmbia nikupandie mbegu. I will bless you with some money,” Pastor Kanyari said.

“Nakupea na chakula na nikubariki na elfu saba (I’m giving you food then bless you with KSh 7,000.”

It is during the prayers that Omosh fell down after presumably being possessed by the Holy Spirit.

“I bless Joseph Kamau star yake ikaweze kurejea. In the name of Jesus, out! Fungulia kipawa yake. Nguvu za giza out. I set this man free,” Kanyari proclaimed after Omosh fell down.

He was handed the shopping after the prayers by the usher even as Pastor Kanyari told him that he will the one to give next time he visits the church.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

VIDEO: Pastor Kanyari ‘casts Demons’ from actor Omosh

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More