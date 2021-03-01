Kenyan actor and Ex-Tahidi High star Omosh Reveals he has two wives

Omosh, real name Joseph Kinuthia Kamau, formerly of Tahidi High TV show has opened up about his polygamous family.

The veteran actor recently made headlines after his plight was highlighted by the media, he was struggling to put bread on the table.

Omosh opened up about his polygamous family while appearing in an interview with YouTuber Hiram Kinuthia Kamuhunjia.

The actor had managed to keep his marriage life under wraps for a while but during the interview he revealed that he is married to two wives.

“It is true I have two wives. Wa Ngatia, who was an actress on Tahidi High, is my first wife. Then I also took Githingithia’s daughter as my second wife,” said Omosh.

Githingithia is a renowned Kikuyu comedian and his daughter Shanty Mumbi is Omosh’ second wife and together they have two children.

“In total I have five children. Wa Ngatia and I have three children while we have two with the last wife, Omosh revealed.

