Gone Too Soon: Suden Death Of Kenneth Kang’ee Of Seattle, Washington

Gone Too Soon: Suden Death Of Kenneth Kang’ee Of Seattle, Washington

It is with heavy hearts and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the sudden promotion to Glory of Kenneth Kang’ee on June 3rd 2022.

Kenneth Kang’ee is the son of Geofrrey and Nancy Kang’ee of Kanjeru Kikuyu. He was a loving Brother to Carol and Maurine Kangee. He was a cousin to Amos Kihara of lake Stevens. Ken was a long-time resident of Seattle, Washington. Ken was found dead in the bathroom on the morning of June 3rd. It’s the wishes of the family that his remains be interred back in Kenya.

We are requesting your prayers and financial support to give him a decent send off. Please direct your support to Agnes Patricia Gitu at 2064462035 or Sam Wamae at 2064461677.

If you prefer Zelle, you can direct it to Juliana Wangai at 2064129397

Funeral arrangements are being held daily at 312 80th Dr SE Lake Stevens from 7pm. Burial date will announced at a later date.

Gone Too Soon: Suden Death Of Kenneth Kang’ee Of Seattle, Washington