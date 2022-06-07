Garments Of The Dead: Raila’s Remark On Mitumba Sparks Uproar Online

Garments Of The Dead: Raila’s Remark On Mitumba Sparks Uproar Online

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s remarks on mitumba clothes have caused an uproar on social media.

Internet users expressed mixed reactions depending on the context they understood the remarks.

While unveiling his manifesto at Nyayo Stadium Monday night, the ODM leader remarked that mitumba clothes worn by Kenyans could, in fact, have been worn by people who are already dead.

“Our people are only wearing clothes coming from outside the country already worn by people who are dead,” Raila said.

Raila Odinga mimi na Mitumba hatuwezi wachana. 😂😂 Mitumba is bae 💛💛💛 #MyDeadPeopleClothingChallenge pic.twitter.com/pCxPg5D2NJ — God’s Child ✝️ (@RealSteveChege) June 7, 2022

“We are going to go to primary production so that our people who are importing mitumba can have good products to sell here.”

Raila said he will seek to promote the local fabric industry by giving mitumba importers first priority in marketing locally manufactured clothes.

“I’m saying that we are not moving anybody out of business. We will ensure that those who are importing mitumba get the first hand to market goods which are going to be manufactured here in this country.

The Mtumba Industry in a simple Graphics QUICK MITUMBA NUMBERS:- 1. Mitumba employs 2M Kenyans. 2. Mitumba pays Sh. 18 Billion in taxes. 3. 91.5% of Kenyan Households buy Second Hand Clothes. Proudly lying on my bedsheets which are part of the #MyDeadPeopleClothingChallenge pic.twitter.com/NczMbXTyvF — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) June 6, 2022

Towards this end, Raila said his administration will re-introduce large scale cotton farming to sustain local manufacturers.

This, he noted, will create a big source of employment for youth.

“We will make the finished product here and this will create again a very big source of employment for our youths in the country,” he said.

Raila stated that the importation of mitumba clothes into the country had killed other sectors of the economy including manufacturing.

